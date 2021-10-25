STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP manifesto meaningless, says Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar

Slamming the BJP governments at the Centre and the State, Shivakumar said that people are struggling to lead a normal life owing to skyrocketing prices of essential commodities.

Published: 25th October 2021 02:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2021 02:56 PM   |  A+A-

KPCC chief DK Shivakumar addresses the media in Hanagal on Sunday.

By Express News Service

HANAGAL:  Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president DK Shivakumar on Sunday, October 24, 2021, called the manifesto released by the BJP for the Hanagal bypoll meaningless. Shivakumar was campaigning for Congress candidate Srinivas V Mane in Hanagal. On Saturday, BJP leaders, including Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and former CM BS Yediyurappa, had released a Hanagal-centric manifesto of the party. 

“The manifesto of the BJP is meaningless. They have included silly things. The double-engine government so far failed to provide basic needs to the residents of the constituency,” the Kanakapura MLA said. Slamming the BJP governments at the Centre and the State, Shivakumar said that people are struggling to lead a normal life owing to skyrocketing prices of essential commodities and the governments have failed to take steps to bring the prices under control. “People will teach a lesson to the BJP, whose ministers and CM have locked up Vidhana Soudha and are camping in Hangal and Sindagi ahead of the bypolls,” he rued.

He said women’s safety was a matter of concern. “Women cannot go alone to a police station in PM Narendra Modi’s constituency of Varanasi. The number of molestation cases have increased in Karnataka. The BJP government and its leaders have failed to protect the women and farmers of the country,” he added.

