Karnataka truck owners set November 5 deadline to cut diesel rates

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Truck owners have threatened to go on an indefinite strike from November 5 if Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai does not reduce state cess and sales tax on diesel by at least Rs 10, to ease soaring fuel prices. GR Shanmugappa, president, Karnataka Federation of Lorry Owners and Agents' Association, had earlier set October 23 as the deadline for the government to ease fuel prices.

At a press conference on Sunday, October 24, 2021, he said that diesel prices have increased by more than Rs 26 per litre in the past year. “This has hit the transport industry. Several transporters have surrendered their permits and private bus operators have cut operations by almost half, since it is not economically viable to run a full fleet,” he said. He also demanded an extension of the permit period till January.

He alleged that truck drivers face a lot of trouble while loading and unloading goods, and RTO inspectors and police trouble them, but the Bommai government has been ignoring it. “Many inter-state service drivers face harassment by officials. If we stop service, it will mean big trouble for the State to get even essential commodities, and prices will skyrocket. The State government should look into issues of overloading, and RTO personnel taking bribes and allowing overloading of vehicles,” he added.

The association members warned that if the state government doesn’t pay heed to their demands, they will storm Vidhana Soudha and RTOs in all districts. “We had earlier set October 23 as the deadline, but no action was taken. If they don’t take this warning seriously, the consequences will be bad,” Shanmugappa said. Meanwhile, Bommai had earlier stated that fuel prices are expected to come after the bypolls.

PRICES PER LITRE

Rs 102.23 Diesel

Rs 111.34 Petrol