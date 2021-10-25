Rain in Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru triggers landslides

By Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALURU: Heavy rain has been battering the hilly regions of Mullayyanagiri, Chandradrona ranges since Thursday, October 21, 2021. For the first time, landslides are reported from the roads leading to tourist destinations.

A landslide near Kavikal Gandi on

the way to Datta Peeta. |Express

Close on the heels of the reported landslips around the Honnammanahalla falls, a major landslide has occurred at the curve of Kavikal Gandi road. Support railings along with the mortar from the end of road have been washed down the slope, thus narrowing the road path and posing danger to motorists riding on the way.

The mud slip down the slopes of coffee plantations has damaged the crop in an area of two acres. Overflowing streams in the midst of coffee estates are also damaging the crop. At various road points, check walls have crumbled down. Near the Doddi Kan estate, soil slurry had come gushing, hundreds of feet down, levelling the lake in the coffee estate with mud.

Officials of the Forest, PWD, and CMC commissioner Basavaraj visited the sites of landslips and assessed the situation. In Hiremagaluru, the house of a daily wager, Parameshaerappa collapsed. The occupants of the house, fortunately, were shifted to another site. No casualties were reported. The rain continues to lash Malnad, causing inconvenience to planters of coffee, areca, and other crops.