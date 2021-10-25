STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
RPF rescues Bengaluru minor who shot video on suicide plans

The boy’s uncle approached members of the unit, Nanhe Farishtey, at Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) railway station on Friday (October 22) evening, an official release stated.

Published: 25th October 2021 02:49 AM

Police, Crime

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 16-year-old boy from Bengaluru, who had made a tearful video to his family saying he had decided to commit suicide following a tiff with his father, was rescued after some smart work by the special child rescue unit of the Railway Protection Force (RPF).  Using the video clip, they identified his location and stopped him from committing suicide.

The boy’s uncle approached members of the unit, Nanhe Farishtey, at Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) railway station on Friday (October 22) evening, an official release stated. “He told them that his nephew was missing from home after a quarrel and showed them the video clip. The inspector in charge, P Anusha, identified the spot in the clip as from KSR station,” said a top cop. 

The release said, "A message was sent immediately to other RPF cops and officers at KSR station and the video was circulated through Whatsapp groups. Nanhe Farishte divided itself into six search teams to locate the boy. The teenager was under the coach of KSR Bengaluru City-New Delhi Express. The train was on Platform One and had 7.20 pm departure time. Constable P Biswas found the teenager. He was rescued, brought to RPF office, counselled and handed over to his parents."

