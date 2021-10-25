Karnataka's Shivamogga sees dip in malaria, dengue cases

Arpitha I By

Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Shivamogga district has reported a significant dip in malaria, dengue and chikungunya cases in 2020 and 2021 when compared to previous years. Sources from health department said that all these mosquito-borne viral diseases will increase in and around the monsoon season.

Usually, cases may rise in areas that face continuous heavy rains as stagnant water will pave way for increase in mosquito larvae. However, the city corporation sources said that door-to-door awareness programmes about these diseases along with spraying of mosquito larvicide and frequent fogging has helped in reducing mosquito-borne viral diseases compared to previous years.

According to the latest data from the District Vector Borne Disease Control Programme Office of Shivamogga, in 2020 five cases of malaria, 235 cases of dengue and 127 cases of chikungunya were reported. In 2021 (till September 30), two cases of malaria, 260 cases of dengue and 132 cases of chikungunya have been reported. In 2019, 16 cases of malaria, 696 cases of dengue and 526 cases of chikungunya were reported.