STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka's new anti-conversion law can be misused against Christians: Archbishop

Archbishop Machado said there are distressing results due to such laws in other parts of the country.

Published: 26th October 2021 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2021 01:48 PM   |  A+A-

religion, conversion, religious symbols, prayer

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Expressing apprehension that the proposed anti-conversion bill could become an instrument of oppression if certain fringe elements take the law into their hands, Christian community head Archbishop Peter Machado on Monday urged CM Basavaraj Bommai to drop the bill. 

He questioned why the Backward Class and Minority Welfare department had ordered a survey of religious personnel, places of worship and institutions of only the Christian community, and requested that the “discriminatory order” be withdrawn.

“If Christians are rampantly converting Hindus, why are our numbers still 1.87 per cent? When Census data is available with the government, this will be a futile exercise. The anti-conversion law will only make all hell break loose.’’ 

Archbishop Machado said there are distressing results due to such laws in other parts of the country. “The Christian community opposes the proposed anti-conversion bill in one voice. What is the need for such an exercise when freedom of religion is guaranteed under Article 25 and 26 of the Constitution?’’ he asked.

“Some sporadic incidents should not be referred to show the entire Christian community in bad light.” It may be recalled that Bommai had recently said the government was considering bringing in a law against religious conversion either by force or through inducement. BJP-ruled states like UP, HP and MP have already introduced laws to prevent forcible religious conversion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Christian community anti-conversion law Karnataka
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Marriage permissible only between biological man and woman, Centre tells HC
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl
image for representation
DA hike to 31 per cent effective from July 1: Finance Ministry
Representational Image | Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra government allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp