Lawyers file plaint against leaders of radical Hindu groups

“It provides a fiat to religious extremist outfits to utilise vigilante violence to further their communal goals.

Image used for representational purpose

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru-based All India Lawyers’ Association for Justice (AILAJ) has filed a complaint with the Director General and Inspector General of Police, and the Tumakuru Superintendent of Police against “communal and provocative statements” made in the public in Tumakuru on Friday by 
two persons. They said that the statements made by Basavaraj, state convener, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, 
and Ullas, state secretary, Hindu Jagaran Vedike, amount to incitement to violence.

The lawyers further demanded that action be taken under IPC Sections, 143, 145, 153, 153A, 153B 
and 290. Maitreyi Krishnan, co-convener, AILAJ, said that the speeches will result in communal disharmony and disruption of public order.

“It provides a fiat to religious extremist outfits to utilise vigilante violence to further their communal goals. The incident entirely upsets the fabric of secularism and fraternity in society...,” she added.

The incident, if left unpunished and unchecked, is an implicit endorsement to extremist groups to carry out vigilante justice, they said, adding that the statements made by Basavaraj and Ullas result in denial  of equal citizenship to persons and lead to discrimination, violence and social apartheid.

