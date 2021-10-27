STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Elections come and go, but nothing has changed for people of Sindagi

Apart from this, people from the rural areas continue to migrate in search of better livelihood.

Published: 27th October 2021 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2021 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

KPCC president DK Shivakumar hands over the Congress flag to party candidate Ashok Managuli, as Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, and senior leaders MB Patil and Eshwar Khandre look on, in Sind

By Mahesh M Goudar
Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: Housing Minister V Somanna openly expressing disappointment while campaigning for the party candidate bears testimony to the pitiable condition of the roads in the rural parts of Sindagi Assembly constituency. Not just roads, the constituency even lacks basic amenities like proper drinking water supply, health and transport facilities. 

Manjunath Patil, a resident of Balaganur village, pointed out, “The leaders make tall promises while campaigning in the polls, but after the results are out, not even the elected representative bothers to revisit the village and take up development works. It is disappointing that while many constituencies are witnessing development, Sindagi has remained in the same state.” 

Apart from this, people from the rural areas continue to migrate in search of better livelihood. “The economically weaker families are forced to move to Goa, Pune and Mumbai due to the lack of employment opportunities in the area. The assurances from the politicians have remained only on paper,” rued Prakash Nayak, a migrant worker who has returned to his hometown to celebrate Deepawali.

Though a couple of irrigation schemes have been announced for the segment, half of the areas in the constituency remain unirrigated, forcing farmers to depend on rain. The Gutti Basavanna lift irrigation project, the Indi and Korawar branch canal are three major irrigation projects in the segment.

“If all the three projects are implemented, around 90 percent of the constituency will get irrigated. These projects will be a gamechanger for the rural belts as the livelihoods of a large number of people in the region is dependent on farming. These projects have remained unattended due to lack of political will. We (farmers) believe that this bypoll will change the fate of farmers,” said Ramangouda Biradar of Kannoli village.

With hardly a day left for public campaigning, all three political parties are making full effort to mobilise support for their respective candidates. The BJP’s Ramesh Bhusanur was elected twice (2008 and 2013) from the constituency. However, he lost the 2018 polls by a wafer-thin margin to M C Managuli. Bhusanur hails from the Lingayat-Ganiga community and is popular among a section of the minority community. He also enjoys good rapport with people of all communities and villagers.

On the other hand, the Congress’ Ashok Managuli will be contesting his first Assembly election in his political career. He hails from Lingayat-Panchamasali community and has looked after the constituency when his father, late M C Managuli, was MLA. Even though the JDS had assured him of a ticket for the bypolls, he sprung a surprise by moving to the Congress. Amidst dissent from the local leaders, he succeeded in getting the party ticket.

Naziya Shakeel Ahmed Angadi of the JDS is the first woman to contest from a major political party in Sindagi. She was given the ticket considering her father-in-law I B Angadi’s association with the Janata Party over five decades. The JDS surprised everyone by fielding Naziya, who was not even an aspirant. JDS leaders H D Deve Gowda, H D Kumaraswamy and Bandeppa Khashempur are campaigning intensively to regain power in Sindagi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sindagi
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Marriage permissible only between biological man and woman, Centre tells HC
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl
image for representation
DA hike to 31 per cent effective from July 1: Finance Ministry
Representational Image | Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra government allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp