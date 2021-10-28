STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress to give Constitution copies to counter Sangh

"We will conduct a door-to-door campaign in Bengaluru and ask the youth whether they will wield the trident and go behind the bars or read the Constitution which protects the countrymen", he said.

Published: 28th October 2021 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2021 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Congress flag. (File photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Congress will launch a campaign to counter the Sangh Parivar’s Trishul Diksha by distributing copies of the Constitution from November 26, observed as Constitution Day, or National Law Day, said KPCC spokesperson CM Dhananjaya on Wednesday.

Briefing reporters, he alleged that the distribution of the trident is unconstitutional. “We will conduct a door-to-door campaign in Bengaluru and ask the youth whether they will wield the trident and go behind the bars or read the Constitution which protects the countrymen”, he said.

“The RSS, which claims to have been contributing to nation-building, is now supporting illegal means in politics. It should take the political plunge instead of guiding the BJP,” he suggested. The BJP will itself gradually consume even the RSS as more than 50 of its MLAs have no idea about RSS ideology, he predicted.

“Even while organising the BJP in 1980, the principles of RSS were kept aside as Atal Bihari Vajpayee was made the party president and LK Advani its general secretary,” he remarked.

Indirectly referring to BS Yediyurappa, Dhananjaya alleged that there is a hand of the RSS in the ED and IT raids targeting the former CM’s supporters. 

