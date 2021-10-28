STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress uses minorities as vote bank: Bommai

Earlier in the day, Bommai campaigned in Masankatti, Kudala and Naregal, where he hit out at the Congress for using the minorities only for the sake of votes.

Published: 28th October 2021 06:08 AM

CM Basavaraj Bommai, former CM BS Yediyurappa and other BJP leaders campaign in Hanagal on Wednesday |HEMANTH D

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

HANAGAL: On the last day of public campaigning on Wednesday, the top brass of the state BJP, including Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former CM BS Yediyurappa, ministers Dr K Sudhakar, BC Patil, and Govind Karjol and MP Shivakumar Udasi, campaigned for party candidate Shivaraj Sajjanar in Hanagal.

The BJP’s roadshow was held from Kumaraswamy Mutt towards Hanagal bus station. Interestingly, the Congress too organised its campaign at the taluk stadium near the mutt.

Earlier in the day, Bommai campaigned in Masankatti, Kudala and Naregal, where he hit out at the Congress for using the minorities only for the sake of votes. “They (Congress leaders) are misusing the minorities,” thundered Bommai.    

Taking a dig at Congress leader Zameer Ahmed Khan, Bommai said that the former campaigned in Hanagal just to woo voters of one particular community. “Minorities have been taken for granted by the Congress. Zameer should have sought votes of all communities... but he campaigned to woo just one community,” Bommai added.

Throughout the rally, BJP supporters were chanting the name of prime minister Narendra Modi. Meanwhile, vehicular movement was hit for more than two hours owing to the campaign programmes of both the Congress and BJP.  

