JDS likely to keep up anti-RSS rhetoric for 2023 Karnataka Assembly polls

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Janata Dal Secular poll strategy for the October 30 bypolls is likely be the template for its 2023 assembly campaign in Karnataka. The party has adopted the strategy of “appeasing Muslims by fielding community members”, as pointed out by rival parties. The minority factor has played a key role, and elections are likely to see a polarised campaign.

The JDS has fielded Muslim candidates in both Hanagal and Sindagi constituencies, and kept up an attack on the RSS, in a bid to draw minority votes. With Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai taking a hardline Hindutva stance, Karnataka is likely to be drawn deep into a secular versus communal debate during 2023 elections. The JDS is not prepared to be a mute spectator, and will do its best to cream the benefits of such a polarisation, which will favour the Congress.

According to a survey by a private agency, 5 crore Muslim youngsters across India are as active as pro-Hindu groups on social media, and well aware of all issues. JDS leaders, who got a wind of it, have already started an anti-RSS campaign, and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda reportedly dubbed his goodwill for the RSS as “false”. Regardless of the outcome of the bypolls, the party will look to target 123 seats, and give at least 10 tickets to Muslims.

Recognising a Muslim leader, Nasir Hussain Ustad, from Kalaburagi which has a high population of Muslims, and even fielding him in the 2018 assembly polls from Kalaburagi North, helped the party perform better in the recent civic body elections. Gowda is in favour of going with Congress support in the mayoral elections.

“Whatever the consequences, we will safeguard our secular credentials.The party is ready to recognise Muslim leaders and even give an opportunity to contest,” remarked MLC K A Tippeswamy.