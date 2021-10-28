KRS almost full, but no water for farmers

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: The Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) reservoir, considered the lifeline of Bengaluru, Mandya and Mysuru districts, is brimming, thanks to copious unseasonal rain that has lashed the catchment areas in Kodagu and Mysuru. But there’s no cheer for farmers of Mandya and Mysuru districts as they are unlikely to get water for a second paddy crop after neighbouring Tamil Nadu objected to “excess” use of water by Karnataka. As of Wednesday, the water level has risen from 120 ft to 124.16 ft, against a maximum capacity of 124.80 ft.

Senior Irrigation Department officials in Karnataka, who did not want to be named, said they are in a fix as Tamil Nadu’s objection has tied their hands. But they also conceded that it may be difficult to deny water for crops when there is enough storage in the reservoir and felt it should be discussed at the government level. Based on the annual water account of the Cauvery basin for 2020-2021, Tamil Nadu had filed an objection before the Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee, alleging that Karnataka has used 2.178 tmcft of excess water during the kharif season, against the allotted 38.98 tmcft for the irrigated areas covered by the Visvesvaraya Canal and other smaller canals.

It also observed that sugarcane cultivation area has increased, which resulted in 0.41 tmcft extra water utilisation. Though Karnataka has claimed that water utilisation was nil under minor irrigation schemes such as Kanva, Chikkahole, Suvarnavathy, Yagachi, Gundar, Votehole, Manchanabele and Nallur Amanikere projects, it shows that rainfall was good for raising semi-dry kharif crop without any supplemental irrigation, the neighbouring state has argued.

Karnataka must furnish actual crop pattern: TN

Referring to lift irrigation projects, Tamil Nadu pointed out that Karnataka claimed that it covered 1,36, 279 acres with the utilisation of 11.645 tmcft of water. The tribunal, in its final award on February 5, 2007, and on February 16, 2018, has not permitted lift irrigation schemes as Karnataka’s irrigable area under 25 such projects is fixed at 18.85 lakh acres, as listed in the final award, the lower riparian state noted. It also pleaded that Karnataka’s claim that it has every right to go for lift irrigation projects under the balance water allocation should not be accepted, while alleging that it has not been given details about utilisation of 11.645 tmcft of water for lift irrigation projects.

Under minor irrigation projects, Karnataka is permitted to cultivate 3,30,000 acres, but the area has increased by 46,933 acres. Also, 62,000 acres more have come under cultivation in the KRS basin, which is a clear violation of cropping pattern for the kharif season, Tamil Nadu contended. Demanding that Karnataka furnish the actual crop pattern, it has objected to the state’s claim of 2.153 tmcft evaporation and said that it should not be taken into account.

Referring to drinking water schemes, it claimed that though Karnataka is permitted to utilise 6.716 tmcft of water, it has drawn 18.876 tmcft for Bengaluru, as two-thirds of the area lies outside the Cauvery basin. Although, farmers are allowed to cultivate sugarcane in 40,000 hectares, the area under cultivation has increased over the last few years as farmers, who were affected by drought and scanty rains from 2014 to 2017, were looking to recoup losses.

However, Karnataka Irrigation Department officials clarified that sugarcane cultivation is scattered and farmers in the Visvesvaraya Canal area and in the tail-end regions have also grown sugarcane, anticipating better yields. Farmers who are covered by the smaller canals are advised to go one paddy crop and for semi-dry crops in the rabi season, they said.