Migrant Bengali couple found hanging in Tumakuru

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: A newly-wed couple was found hanging in their rented house in Vidyanagar in Tumakuru on Tuesday night. The deceased Sagar (24), a construction labourer, and the 20-year-old woman, whose name is yet to be ascertained, married six months ago, and moved to the city to make a living.

Police are yet to discover the motive of the suicide, since the couple only left behind a scribbled note with the phone numbers of their relatives. The couple had used a rope to hang themselves about four days ago, and the bodies were in a decomposed state, police said.

“The couple had dined on a variety of dishes, as the remains were found in the house. The postmortem will be conducted once their relatives arrive,” police clarified. They had migrated from West Bengal’s coastal town Digha.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).