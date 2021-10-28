Suspected IED found behind Kumta college

Subhash Chandra N S By

Express News Service

KARWAR: A suspected improvised explosive device (IED) was been found in a wooded area near the Kumta Railway station on Wednesday evening, creating panic among the locals.

The device, with wires and batteries attached to two cylindrical objects, was spotted by some late evening walkers behind a private polytechnic college, and the local police were immediately alerted. As the railway station is just about 150 metres from the place where the object was found, the police immediately cordoned off the area and beefed up security at the railway station. The dog squad and the fire force have been camping at the site.

Uttara Kannada Shivprakash Devaraj, who visited the spot, said the object appears like a bomb. “We don’t know whether it is an explosive or not. Therefore, a security blanket has been thrown around. A bomb disposal squad is arriving from Bengaluru. Further action will be taken only after the report,” he said.



According to source, the Kumta police have been questioning people who were seen moving around the area in a suspicious manner.