Kannadigas should speak more in Kannada: Bommai

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that like other regional languages, Kannada too was facing a lot of challenges owing to invasion from other languages. Taking part in the ‘Maatad Maatad Kannada’ (Speak, speak Kannada) programme in the run up to Kannada Rajyotsava (November 1), Bommai said Kannada was facing challenges in all fields, and those who studied in Kannada medium were facing difficulties in finding jobs. “But the State Government is committed to securing the interests of all,” he added.

Until a language maintains its originality and roots are entrenched , it cannot be negated, he said. To promote Kannada further, Bommai said, “We Kannadigas should speak more in Kannada and also encourage people speaking other languages to learn it. In fact, our elders have made the language resourceful and responsibility is on us to enrich it further for the next generation.”

Bommai felt that modern technology was posing a big challenge to Kannada and in order to encourage children to learn the language, an advanced software was needed. “With the improved software, children could easily pursue their learning in any field in Kannada,” he added.Stating that enough importance has been given to the mother tongue in the new National Education Policy, Bommai said the government had brought an ordinance making Kannada compulsory not only in primary or secondary education but also in degree level.

“The matter is presently before the High Court. We will continue our struggle for it,” he said, adding that the State Government is making a complete engineering course available in Kannada. “At least 15 colleges have come forward to offer degree courses in Kannada. They are teaching in Kannada and are giving degrees in Kannada,” Bommai said. Earlier, Bommai launched the “Geeta Gayana” programme and sang Kannada songs.