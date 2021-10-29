STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No precipitative action against online gaming ops: State tells Karnataka HC

Advocate General Prabhuling K Navadgi made a submission to that effect before Justice Krishna S Dixit, who was hearing a batch of petitions.

Published: 29th October 2021 05:53 AM

Online games have been gaining popularity in India rapidly.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government on Thursday assured the Karnataka High Court that it will not take precipitative action against petitioners, who are online gaming operators, during pendency of petitions challenging the amendment brought to the Karnataka Police Act to prohibit and criminalise games of skill in the state. 

Advocate General Prabhuling K Navadgi made a submission to that effect before Justice Krishna S Dixit, who was hearing a batch of petitions.  The All India Gaming Federation and others moved the HC, challenging the validity of the amendment to the Karnataka Police Act to prohibit and criminalise playing of games of skill, including online games, by risking money or otherwise.

The senior counsels, representing the petitioners, contended that the inclusion of skill within the ambit of gaming is beyond the legislative competence of the state.

