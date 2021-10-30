STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bypoll: Hangal records 24.31% voting till 11 am

Published: 30th October 2021 12:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2021 12:59 PM   |  A+A-

voting voter

An 80-year-old is being carried to a polling station in Hosur village near Hangal. (Photo | D Hemanth, EPS)

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

HANGAL: The byelection to Hangal constituency recorded 24.31 per cent voter turn out till 11 am on Saturday. The voting began at 7 am and people slowly started showing up to vote in both urban as well as rural areas.

The bypoll to the Hangal constituency is being held after the demise of MLA C M Udasi. A total 13 candidates are in the fray including those representing the national parties. Various party workers performed pooja to the EVMs and VVPATs in many polling stations.

Till 9 am, 16.13 per cent of specially-abled persons cast their votes in the constituency. Wheelchairs have been deployed in all 263 polling booths.

There are 2,04,481 voters in all in Hangal -- Including 98,953 women.

According to the district administration, out of 263 polling stations, there are 33 sensitive and two hypersensitive booths in Hangal taluk. A total of 1,155 staff have been deployed on election duty. To conduct the polls peacefully, the Haveri district administration deployed 610 policemen including four DySP, 11 CPI, 29 PSI and 85 ASIs. A team of CRP, CISF, KSRP and paramilitary troops are also deployed.
 

