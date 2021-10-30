STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Puneeth Rajkumar, Karnataka Milk Federation ambassador without remuneration

'In 2011, I met Puneeth and asked him if he could endorse KMF. He readily accepted,' AS Premnath, former KMF MD, recalled.

Published: 30th October 2021 03:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2021 03:22 AM   |  A+A-

Puneeth Rajkumar

Puneeth Rajkumar

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following in the footsteps of his late father Dr Rajkumar, Puneeth Rajkumar too donned the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) brand ambassador’s cap without accepting any remuneration. In the 10 years that Puneeth endorsed KMF products, there was no actual agreement between him and the Federation. 

AS Premnath, former KMF MD, told The New Indian Express that Dr Rajkumar was the brand ambassador in the 1990s. “That was his first and last endorsement for any product, and it was advertised in newspapers and on Doordarshan. The legendary actor did not take money,” he added.

After Dr Rajkumar died in 2006, KMF did not have an ambassador for a few years. “In 2011, I met Puneeth and asked him if he could endorse KMF. He readily accepted,” Premnath recalled. It was also an idea of then KMF chairman Somashekar Reddy. 

Asked about remuneration, Puneeth had said, “When my father endorsed your products without taking a paisa, how can I demand money?” The actor endorsed Nandini Goodlife tetra packs in the first year. “When we told him the advertisement will be shot at a government school in a remote village near Devarayanadurga, he obliged. We shot the advertisement for three days.

He would reach the spot at 8.00 am and leave only at 6.00 pm. I remember him as a very down-to-earth person. He would sit with the children and have lunch,” he recalled. “With just his endorsement, KMF products started seeing good sales. That was the power of Puneeth,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puneeth Rajkumar Karnataka Milk Federation
India Matters
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, after being released from the Arthur Road jail on bail, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aryan Khan walks out after 26 days in Mumbai jail in cruise drugs case
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
'Modi will be more powerful as Congress not serious about politics': Mamata's jibe at Gandhis
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Delhi lawyer files complaint against JNU webinar organisers for using phrase 'Indian Occupation in Kashmir'
A health worker administers the Covaxin vaccine for COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
14,313 new COVID cases in India, active infections increase as recovery numbers go down

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp