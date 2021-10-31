STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Deputy Commissioner of Police Isha Pant posted as Kalaburagi SP

Shiv Prakash Devaraju, who was SP, Dakshina Kannada, is posted as SP, Gadag replacing incumbent SP Yatish N who has been posted as SP, Mandya.

Published: 31st October 2021 03:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2021 03:01 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

The government has transferred some IPS officers of 2011 to 2016 batches in the state.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Command Centre, Bengaluru, Isha Pant has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police (SP), Kalaburagi in place of incumbent SP Simi Mariam George. The latter has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Karnataka Police Academy, Mysore.

The government on Saturday has transferred some IPS officers of 2011 to 2016 batches in the state. Simi Mariam George has replaced incumbent Deputy Director of the Police Academy at Mysuru, Suman D Penneker, who has been transferred and posted as SP, Uttara Kannada district. Shiv Prakash Devaraju, who was SP, Dakshina Kannada, is posted as SP, Gadag replacing incumbent SP Yatish N who has been posted as SP, Mandya.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, after being released from the Arthur Road jail on bail, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aryan Khan walks out after 26 days in Mumbai jail in cruise drugs case
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
'Modi will be more powerful as Congress not serious about politics': Mamata's jibe at Gandhis
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Delhi lawyer files complaint against JNU webinar organisers for using phrase 'Indian Occupation in Kashmir'
A health worker administers the Covaxin vaccine for COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
14,313 new COVID cases in India, active infections increase as recovery numbers go down

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp