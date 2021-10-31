Deputy Commissioner of Police Isha Pant posted as Kalaburagi SP

By Express News Service

The government on Saturday has transferred some IPS officers of 2011 to 2016 batches in the state. Simi Mariam George has replaced incumbent Deputy Director of the Police Academy at Mysuru, Suman D Penneker, who has been transferred and posted as SP, Uttara Kannada district. Shiv Prakash Devaraju, who was SP, Dakshina Kannada, is posted as SP, Gadag replacing incumbent SP Yatish N who has been posted as SP, Mandya.