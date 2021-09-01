Bommai Cabinet to meet on Saturday

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With all dissent now quelled, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will chair the second meeting of his cabinet on September 4. Tourism Minister Anand Singh, who had skipped the last meeting as he was miffed with the portfolio allotted to him, is expected to be present this time around.

Among the issues that are expected to be taken up in the meeting will be administrative approvals to some of the announcements made, specially those announced on Independence Day by the CM, apart from other pending proposals. The outcome of the CM’s recent meeting with Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekawat in Delhi and the state legal team, and the legal challenges before the state on the water resources front could also be discussed.

On September 7, the CM will leave for New Delhi to meet the central leadership to discuss the portfolio issue raised by Anand Singh. Many other party leaders too will be in Delhi to participate in the wedding reception of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi’s daughter on the same day.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Karnataka on Thursday to participate in the inauguration of a police school in Davanagere. He is also expected to speak to the BJP ministers who had raised voices of dissent over allocation of portfolios.