JDS sinking ship, no alliance with BJP: Arun Singh

In the backdrop of Tamil Nadu’s continued opposition to the Mekedatu project, BJP national general secretary Arun Singh on Tuesday said the interests of the people of Karnataka will be protected. 

BJP national general secretary Arun Singh installs a nameplate in front of a BJP booth president’s residence in Mysuru on Tuesday | Udayshankar S

By Express News Service

Singh, also a Rajya Sabha MP, said the government will ensure that Karnataka is benefited.

Asked about Tamil Nadu BJP state president and former IPS officer Annamalai protesting against the Karnataka government’s move to go ahead with the ambitious project, Singh said, “The expectation of people of this state will be taken into consideration and it will also be our priority to resolve the issue.” 

On the renewed bonhomie between the BJP and JDS seen during the Mysuru mayoral election, Singh termed the latter a “sinking ship” and ruled out any alliance or understanding, officially or unofficially, with the party.

“The BJP wants to wrest power with absolute majority in Karnataka. People have seen both the Congress and JDS governments and have hopes only in BJP rule. As the world’s largest party, the BJP will not forge alliances with anyone. The party will meet the aspirations of people under the leadership of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai,” he said.

Lauding the Bommai government, Singh defended former CM B S Yediyurappa’s plans to tour the state, saying it will further galvanise party workers ahead of the panchayat polls. “The BJP wants to use his seniority and mass following to strengthen the party.” Maintaining that there is no confusion in the government, he said that two ministers, who were sulking, have agreed and accepted the portfolios assigned by the Chief  Minister. 

When asked about lack of representation for Mysuru in the cabinet, he shot back, “Minister S T Somashekar is doing a good job.” There are many senior MLAs who could not make it to the cabinet and many  senior workers who could not get tickets to contest the Legislative Assembly election, he added. 

Earlier, he said that the party base in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar region was overwhelming and urged party workers to popularise the programmes of the BJP government to ensure that the party wins more seats in the next assembly elections. 

