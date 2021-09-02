Bommai disapproves of ‘no vax, no ration’ diktat, Congress slams Chamarajnagar DC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chamarajnagar district administration’s ‘no vaccine, no ration, no pension’ rule to make people come forward to take the Covid-19 vaccine was slammed by the Opposition Congress that termed it as “violation of human rights,” with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai disapproving the decision.

Bommai on Wednesday said that the district administration should not make vaccination mandatory to avail free ration and pension schemes, and instead should vaccinate people by convincing them. “I will direct the Chamarajnagar administration in this regard,” he told reporters in Haveri.

State Congress president DK Shivakumar said the measure taken by the Deputy Commissioner is a violation of human rights and the government must take action against him. “Instead of giving priority to providing free vaccination to the poor, the officer created apprehensions among people by issuing such an order. The government must suspend him,” he said.

Shivakumar also said that the State Government has not taken action against any official after 36 people died owing to oxygen shortage in the district hospital in Chamarajnagar. The Congress leader said they had given Rs 1 lakh each compensation to the victims’ families.

The state Congress chief also demanded that Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot take action against University of Mysore Vice-Chancellor for issuing a circular restricting movement of girls on the campus after 6.30 pm. The circular, that was issued after the horrific gangrape of a college student, was withdrawn later.

“Action must be taken against the Vice-Chancellor and other officials in the university for issuing such a circular, even if it has been withdrawn,” he added.