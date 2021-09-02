STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Corporation poll results will trigger downfall of BJP in Karnataka: Eshwar Khandre

“They (BJP leaders) have no moral right to ask the voters to support them. The BJP has been exploiting people in the name of Covid-19.

Published: 02nd September 2021 06:10 AM

Karnataka MLA Eshwar Khandre

Karnataka Congress Working President Eshwar Khandre ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: The BJP’s downfall in Karnataka will start on the day the results of the elections to three urban local bodies — Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation, Belagavi City Corporation and Kalaburagi Mahanagara Palike — are declared, KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre said here on Wednesday.

The results of the elections, to be held on September 3, will be announced on September 6. Hitting out at the BJP, Khandre said that people are fed up with rampant corruption in the State Government, increase in prices of essential commodities, and crimes against women.

“They (BJP leaders) have no moral right to ask the voters to support them. The BJP has been exploiting people in the name of Covid-19. The government has also failed to fill vacancies in several departments,” he rued. Khandre alleged that the BJP has managed to field AIMIM candidates in wards where minority voters were more in number to divide the votes.  

