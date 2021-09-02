Cow dolphin washes ashore near Karwar

Subhash Chandra N S By

Express News Service

DANDEBAGH(KARWAR): A dolphin washed ashore at Dandebagh, a fishing village near Karwar, on Wednesday and experts are of the opinion that the frequent death of aquatic life is due to unchecked fishing, which resumed after a gap of almost one year.

Earlier in the month of August 2021, two rare Green Turtles washed ashore at Rabindranath Tagore Beach in Karwar. Earlier this week, a Hawksbill Turtle was found at the Thilmathi Beach. This was the first record of a Hawksbill Turtle in the entire west coast.

Deputy Range Forest Officer Chandrashekar, who was patrolling along the coast, spotted the Humpbacked Dolphin and immediately alerted Pramod Naik, RFO, Marine and Coastal Wing.

DCF Vasanth Reddy, who visited the spot, ordered a postmortem. Dr S J Deepak conducted the postmortem and said that the marine animal died due to suffocation. “It died due to drowning. Its heart was enlarged and lungs were filled with blood,” he said and pointed out that there are no external injuries.

Professor Shivakumar Haragi, Assistant Professor, Department of Marine Biology studies, Karnataka University, Dharwad, said that the humpback dolphin was a female and had just given birth.