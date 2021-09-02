STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HDK demands Centre’s intervention on Mekedatu, Cauvery row

On the Cauvery River Authority directing Karnataka to release 28 tmcft of water to Tamil Nadu, he said the Centre should intervene and treat all states equally.

Published: 02nd September 2021 06:07 AM

Former Karnataka CM and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy

Former Karnataka CM and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy (File photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Former chief minister and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy took exception to BJP national general secretary, Karnataka in-charge, Arun Singh calling the JDS a sinking ship while ruling out any alliance with the regional party.

State BJP leaders should brief Arun Singh on the ground situation in the State, he said, and asked who came knocking on the doors of JDS leader Sa Ra Mahesh to come to power in the Mysuru City Corporation.  

Denying that the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s government is being run on the advice of JDS patriarch HD Deve Gowda, he said that Bommai met Gowda once after assuming charge, and he has not called the elderly leader after that. 

On the Cauvery River Authority directing Karnataka to release 28 tmcft of water to Tamil Nadu, he said the Centre should intervene and treat all states equally. The focus should be to get the required clearance for Mekedatu project, he said, and flayed MPs from the State for not taking up such issues in the interest of the State and farmers. 

He welcomed the decision of Mandya MP Sumalatha, with whom he had a feud over the condition of KRS dam recently, to construct her own house in Mandya. It will reduce pressure on her and allow local people to air their grievances to her, he added. He said there should be no curbs on public celebrations of Ganesha festival.

