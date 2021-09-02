STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No home isolation for students, employees entering Karnataka from Kerala

Published: 02nd September 2021 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2021 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

Students sit in their designated spots, maintaining social distance, after schools reopened in Karnataka on August 23 | express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has made it mandatory for students and employees returning from Kerala to undergo institutional quarantine arranged by their respective educational institutions and offices, and “under no circumstances such persons shall be permitted to be in home isolation”, a government circular issued on Wednesday said.

The circular states that arrivals from Kerala— other than students or employees— should produce RT-PCR negative report and remain in home quarantine for seven days. Institutional quarantine is for seven days. On the seventh day, they will be tested again and released only on testing negative.

Those who show symptoms and test positive will be moved to Covid Care Centres and assessed. The order stated that all students and employees should carry negative RT-PCR certificate not older than 72 hours, irrespective of being vaccinated, and validity of the test certificate is only a week.  

WHO IS EXEMPT FROM IQ?

  • Constitutional functionaries, healthcare professionals, their spouses
  • Children below 2 years of age
  • Those in dire emergency situation (death in family, medical treatment etc.)
  • Short-term travellers (within three days)
  • Students arriving for examination with one parent (within three days)
  • Passengers in transit from and to Kerala via any mode of transport
