Siddaramaiah gets an image, lifestyle makeover with naturopathy treatment

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Out of public view for 10 days, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah is now back with renewed vigour after undergoing a session of naturopathy treatment at the Jindal Naturecure Institute in Bengaluru. Having shed a few kilos, a fitter Siddaramaiah is now preparing for upcoming poll battles.

The AHINDA leader, a chronic diabetic, told The New Indian Express, “My sugar levels were not under control and I wanted to take a break to address obesity issues too. I returned home on Wednesday.” The stay at the institute seems to have done a world of good for Siddaramaiah, who said he is feeling fresh and energetic ahead of the zilla and taluk panchayat elections.

At the institute, he was put on a strict diet of millets, Bisibele bhath, sprouts, papaya and green tea. “I followed the diet prescribed by the doctors. But, being a VIP, I was lucky to get more portions of fruits, sprouts and juices,” he quipped with a smile. A regular morning walker, he was also put on a workout regimen. But, being in public life and frequently touring across the state, he felt that it may be difficult to stick to the lifestyle changes.

Siddaramaiah, who relishes ‘Naati Koli’ (country chicken) curry and ragi balls during his visits home, however, said he will follow the prescribed diet, yoga and other changes that he has adopted at the institute.

On Wednesday, many of his supporters, who were with him, too got a taste of the staple food and fruits with a piece of advice that they too get rejuvenated. The Congress Legislature Party leader, who had earlier undergone naturopathy treatment at the Sri Dharmastala Naturopathy Hospital, chose the Bengaluru institute this time so that he would be available to party workers and leaders and the public if needed.