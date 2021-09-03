STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Active Covid cases come down in Karnataka by 97 per cent in 100 days: Study

However, the festive season in Karnataka is round the corner and 18 thousand active cases indicate that the risk is far from over.

Published: 03rd September 2021 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2021 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

A man argues with a BBMP marshal after he was fined for not wearing a mask at Majestic Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka saw active Covid-19 cases drop by as much as 97 per cent over a period of 100 days, from 6,03,639 on May 17 to just 18,386 as of August 31.

While some parts of the country are again witnessing a rise in the number of fresh cases, Karnataka could well be bucking the trend and the chances of a third wave may be very low, unless complacency seeps in and the state becomes less vigilant, according to a study.

However, the festive season in Karnataka is round the corner and 18 thousand active cases indicate that the risk is far from over.

The state is in the sweet spot to neutralise the impact of Covid-19 to a bare minimum and enable its people to move towards resuming a normal life.

This can be achieved if Karnataka manages to bring the active cases below 10,000 before September-end, and the sooner the better, according to an analysis by Jeevan Raksha, an initiative of Proxima Consulting.

Between August 3 and 31, ten districts — Bengaluru Urban (9,322), Dakshina Kannada (8,720), Udupi (3,719), Mysuru (2,728), Hassan (2,634), Kodagu (1,981), Uttara Kannada (,1386), Chikkamagaluru (1,326), Shivamogga (1,258) and Tumakuru (1,216) — contributed 87 per cent of the total cases in the state.  

“Karnataka needs to micro-manage these 10 districts by increasing testing by three to four times and trace the positive patients quickly in order to break the chain. The government needs to test the right people, such as primary and secondary contacts, beyond those being tested for crossing the borders, attending schools, colleges, etc,” said Mysore Sanjeev, convener, Jeevan Raksha.

As for the active cases during the same period, five districts accounted for 75 per cent of them.

Bengaluru Urban (7,438) contributed 41 per cent of the total active cases, Dakshina Kannada (2,322) contributed 13 per cent, Udupi (1,697) 9 per cent, Mysuru (1,021) and Hassan (1,050) 6 per cent each.

The performance of these districts in September and October will set the future Covid-19 trend in the state, the analysis stated.

Bidar and Raichur can become Covid-free in September. As of date, Bidar has no active cases and Raichur has four active cases.

While Raichur has witnessed no Covid-19 deaths in this period, Yadgir, Gadag, Bidar and Kalaburagi witnessed one death each.

On the other hand, Dakshina Kannada became the first district in the state to record more deaths than Bengaluru in a month.

Two-thirds of the deaths occurred in five districts — Dakshina Kannada (130), Bengaluru Urban (101), Hassan (54), Kolar (49), Mysuru (49), Udupi (38) and Mandya (26).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID cases COVID 19 Karnataka
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Pandemic stress blamed as close to 40 per cent first-year MBBS students fail exam in Bihar
People wait to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Amid emergence of new variant, 8 Maharashtra districts show rise in Covid numbers
Red Fort. (Photo | PTI)
Tunnel used by Britishers to reach Red Fort discovered at Delhi Assembly
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chats with Suresh Gopi after receiving the guava sapling
Kerala girl’s guava sapling makes it to PM Modi’s courtyard

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy snowfall snapped the communication lines, resulting in delayed alert to the district authorities. (Representational Photo | AP)
Climate Change: In one year, Himachal Pradesh loses 18.52% of its snow cover, suggests study
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Photoshoot on a dumpster: Jharkhand model raises awareness by doing catwalk on garbage!
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp