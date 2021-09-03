STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bommai to discuss fuel prices with FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Addressing reporters here, Bommai defended the price hike saying it depended on several factors, including international crude oil prices.

Published: 03rd September 2021 04:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2021 04:08 AM

Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that he would meet Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Bengaluru on September 5 and discuss the issue of rising fuel prices, including LPG cooking gas.

Addressing reporters here, Bommai defended the price hike saying it depended on several factors, including international crude oil prices. Bommai also blamed the previous UPA regime’s oil bonds as one of the reasons for the soaring fuel prices.

Reacting to the Congress’ allegation that fuel prices have gone up despite lower crude oil prices, the chief minister said, “It does not depend only on that. It also involves processing charges, financial positions of the oil companies and many more. The Congress has also governed the country... prices were high even during their tenure... they also know the reasons. Anyhow, I will discuss the issue with the Finance Minister on September 5.”

When asked if he would discuss the issue of Cabinet expansion with Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to Karnataka on Thursday, Bommai said he would not take up the issue at this juncture.

On govt’s Covid-19 management
On rising Covid-19 cases in neighbouring Kerala, Bommai said that the State Government has been conducting special vaccination drives in villages lying within 20 km of the state border with Kerala following directives from the Union Government.

“Also, regular checks are being conducted at bus stands and railway stations. Students visiting from Kerala are asked to quarantine for a week and later undergo the Covid-19 test,” he added.
 

