Karnataka govt will not impose anything forcefully in NEP's name: Ashwath Narayan

He was talking at a meeting with Members of the Legislative Council on the implementation of the National Education Policy in the state,

Published: 03rd September 2021 12:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2021 12:31 AM

Karnataka Higher education minister C N Ashwath Narayan. (File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka government will not impose anything forcefully in the name of NEP, said Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayana on Thursday.

Narayana added that the government will prepare a model framework as per NEP guidelines, and the governing councils of the institutions will have the freedom to play a crucial role in its’ implementation.

The very core of NEP lies in its approach towards decentralization. It wants to take decentralization up to the institution level, he said.

At the meeting, he purportedly said that the policy aspires to make colleges come out of the current affiliation system and instead make each institution grow independently capable of awarding a degree on its own. NEP wants to transfer not only the educational autonomy but also the administrative autonomy to the institutions, he added.

'No saffronisation'

In response to criticism that saffronisation of education the minister said -- How can making future generations aware of our heritage and culture be called saffronisation?

As for the implementation of the policy, he said more legislative and administrative measures are to come.

