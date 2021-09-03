STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Take measures to stop illegal mining at Sadahalli: Karnataka HC tells govt

The court also issued notice to the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary, Department of Commerce and Industries, and Director and Commissioner of Mines and Geology.

Published: 03rd September 2021 03:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2021 03:40 AM   |  A+A-

smuggling digging mining

Express Illustration

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Issuing notice to the State Government, on a petition seeking directions to take steps to stop alleged illegal mining/quarrying at Sadahalli in Devanahalli taluk and the resulting pollution, the Karnataka High Court on Thursday told the government to ensure that no illegal mining is carried out in the area. 

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum passed the interim order after hearing a plea filed by Ramabadran Veera Raghavan and five others, including S Mariswamy, former DGP and Commissioner of Police, who are layout residents from Sadahalli Post.  

The court also issued notice to the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary, Department of Commerce and Industries, and Director and Commissioner of Mines and Geology.  The petition was filed by residents after praying the court to stop licences from being given for quarry stone/granite mining in Sadahalli Bande, at Sadahalli and Chowdenahalli in Devanahalli taluk, surrounded on all sides by residential settlements, mostly occupied by retired senior citizens.

It was alleged that the quarrying posed health hazards, since it generates a large amount of dust that floats in the air and spreads over a radius of a few kilometers, thus leading to serious respiratory diseases. They added that this also posed a serious threat to the flights taking off and landing at the nearby Kempegowda International Airport.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
illegal mining Karnataka Sadahalli Karnataka High Court
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Pandemic stress blamed as close to 40 per cent first-year MBBS students fail exam in Bihar
People wait to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Amid emergence of new variant, 8 Maharashtra districts show rise in Covid numbers
Red Fort. (Photo | PTI)
Tunnel used by Britishers to reach Red Fort discovered at Delhi Assembly
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chats with Suresh Gopi after receiving the guava sapling
Kerala girl’s guava sapling makes it to PM Modi’s courtyard

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy snowfall snapped the communication lines, resulting in delayed alert to the district authorities. (Representational Photo | AP)
Climate Change: In one year, Himachal Pradesh loses 18.52% of its snow cover, suggests study
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Photoshoot on a dumpster: Jharkhand model raises awareness by doing catwalk on garbage!
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp