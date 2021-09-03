With no active infections, Bidar first Karnataka district to be declared Covid-free

Ramkrishna Badseshi By

Express News Service

BIDAR: Bidar district on Thursday became the first Covid-free district in Karnataka.

No cases were reported on September 2, and all patients under treatment and in home quarantine have recovered, giving Bidar the distinction of having zero cases.

It may be recalled that during the first and second waves of Covid, Bidar district gave cause for concern as Covid cases kept mounting. But in the past one month, cases have decreased considerably.

The district recorded 24,300 positive cases in the last two waves -- 23,898 persons recovered and 398 persons died.

In all, 7,54,223 people above the age of 18 were given the first dose of vaccination.

Official sources said that perhaps more people are getting vaccinated and following Covid-19 protocols, which could be the reason for the district becoming Covid-free.