By Express News Service

MANGALURU: A 11-year-old boy from Kasba village in Bantwal taluk slipped and fell into a stone quarry and drowned on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Mohammed Souhad

The boy went near the quarry along with his friends to play. Though the locals rushed to the spot and shifted him to the government hospital at Bantwal, he died on the way

Meanwhile, a complaint has been registered with Bantwal police. The quarry work remains suspended for the last six months.