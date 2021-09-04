Another rape case in Mysuru, accused held within hours

By Express News Service

MYSURU: At a time when the gangrape of a college student at the foothills of Chamundi is still fresh in people’s memory, another incident of assault and rape of a girl student on Friday sent shockwaves here. The police, however, cracked the case within hours and arrested the accused, who is known to the victim.

The accused barged into the Holy Cross Study House in RS Naidu Nagar around 11.30 am and allegedly raped the student. The Study House is situated right next to the main road, and is normally crowded. But on Friday, the inmates were busy with their work, sources said.

The accused, who kept a close watch on the movement of students, targeted the girl when she was alone. When she raised an alarm, he fled the spot. The neighbours came to her rescue and shifted her to the hospital.

The Narasimharaja police rushed to the spot with dog and forensic squads. Even as DCP Pradeep Gunti and other senior police scrambled to gather clues from the CCTV footage from nearby houses, the victim revealed his identity. The police immediately picked him up and remanded him to custody.

Police Commissioner Dr Chandragupta confirmed that a case of rape had been reported from Narasimharaja police limits. "The FIR has been registered and the accused, who is known to the victim, arrested," he said. The girl is still at the hospital.

The latest incident has infuriated Mysureans. They have now questioned the efficiency of the local police and also administrators of the Study House, which has no regular security.