CSIR-NAL’s Hansa-NG takes off on maiden flight

The aircraft, which took off at 2.09 pm, flown by Test Pilot Captain Amit Dahiya, was at an altitude  of 4,000 feet gaining speeds of 80 knots before landing successfully 20 minutes later.

Published: 04th September 2021 02:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2021 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Hansa New Generation aircraft took off on its maiden flight from HAL Airport on Friday. It is designed and developed by the Centre for Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR)-National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL).

The aircraft, which took off at 2.09 pm, flown by Test Pilot Captain Amit Dahiya, was at an altitude  of 4,000 feet gaining speeds of 80 knots before landing successfully 20 minutes later.  On landing, Capt Dahiya said all parameters were found to be normal and described it as a “textbook flight”. Hansa-NG aircraft’s features include glass cockpits with cabin comfort, high efficient digitally controlled engine, electrically operated flaps, long endurance, low acquisition and low operating costs.

CSIR-NAL has already received 72 letters of intent from various flying clubs. Dr Shekhar C Mande, Secretary, Department of Scientific & Industrial Research, and Director General, CSIR, said they have already identified a private partner and series production of the aircraft would begin soon. 

The maiden flight was monitored by senior officers, scientists and engineers from Directorate General of Civil Avciation (DGCA), Centre for Military Airworthiness & Certification (CEMILAC) and CSIR-NAL.

