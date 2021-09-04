STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Guidance value in Karnataka likely to see downward revision

Ashoka said that he has been receiving requests from various stakeholders on reducing value, as the pandemic has hit business.

Published: 04th September 2021 04:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2021 04:02 AM   |  A+A-

Revenue Minister R Ashoka. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: There is a proposal to revise the existing guidance value, Revenue Minister R Ashoka said on Friday. He has asked officials to come up with a report on revising guidance value in the State.

Ashoka said that he has been receiving requests from various stakeholders on reducing value, as the pandemic has hit business. "I have asked officials to submit a report by December on decreasing guidance value across the State, and also look at the possibility of increasing value along national and state highways and industrial corridors," he said.

Guidance value is the minimum price at which a property can be registered, and determines the real estate value of an area.  

Ashoka said his department has decided to hire surveyors to take up pending survey work, and fast-track over two lakh pending applications. Work was affected by staff shortage. "We have decided to hire 820 surveyors now and another 600 licensed surveyors by December, to complete survey work at the earliest," he added.

The minister has asked deputy commissioners to take a call on forming new revenue villages in their districts. "There are a number of Kurubara and Banjara hadis, which can be converted into revenue villages. We also can provide revenue village status to places where Hakki-Pikki or other nomads have pitched tent, so they can continue to stay in those areas," he said.

Ashoka, who is also Bengaluru district in-charge, said he will be hold a meeting with BBMP officials to discuss issues related to Bengaluru, including potholes. "Many potholes surface during the rainy season. I will ask officials to fix them," he said.

Rs 5,690-cr flood loss

The Central flood relief team will visit Karnataka on Saturday and tour the state till September 7, to assess the damage caused by the recent rain and floods. "We have already submitted a report to the Centre on damage to agricultural and horticultural produce, animal deaths and damage to houses in Karnataka. As per our estimate, the loss is pegged at Rs 5,690 crore for the financial year 2020-21. We also expect an allocation of Rs 765 crore from NDRF funds,"  Ashoka said.

