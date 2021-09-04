In no hurry, will wait till 2023 to enter Assembly: Karnataka BJP vice-president BY Vijayendra

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : Amid murmurs of BJP state vice-president BY Vijayendra -- son of former chief minister BS Yediyurappa -- contesting the ensuing Sindagi or Hangal bypolls, the former has put all speculation to rest by saying he will not fight the by-elections, and instead wait for the 2023 Assembly polls.

Bypolls to Sindagi and Hangal were necessitated following the death of JDS MLA MC Managuli and CM Udasi, respectively. Vijayendra's statement comes a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the BJP will fight the next election under the leadership of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Vijayendra said that with just 19 months left for the 2023 Assembly elections, he was not in a hurry to enter the Assembly now. "If I contest in a hurry now, I may have to change my constituency in 2023. I will wait and contest the 2023 elections from a constituency that my supporters will shortlist," he added.

Vijayendra said he will hold discussions with Yediyurappa, brother and Shivamogga MP BY Raghavendra, and supporters, and arrive at a decision six months before the elections. "The last time, I wanted to contest from Varuna... but the party said no. I don’t want such embarrassment this time," he said.

There is talk that Yediyurappa is touring the state, independent of the BJP, to promote Vijayendra. Asked if Yediyurappa had chalked out his statewide tour without the consent of the party leadership, he said, "My father’s statewide tour has been planned in consultation with the BJP state leadership. State BJP leaders will be with him."

Asked for his reaction to Shah's endorsement of Bommai as the face of the party in the 2023 polls, Vijayendra said, "Bommai is the CM and has to be projected as the leader. I am fine with it." He said Yediyurappa will work alongside Bommai. "This is a non-issue... some people are just assuming," he said on charges that Yediyurappa was aspiring to be the BJP’s CM face.