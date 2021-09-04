Karnataka aims to boost aerospace manufacturing sector: CM Basavaraj Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government is keen on further strengthening the aerospace manufacturing sector in Karnataka, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Friday. Addressing members of the American Chambers of Commerce in India, Bommai said industries in the state contribute 40% of total manufacturing in the aerospace sector in the country and the government aims to take it up to 60%.

He said over 180 international standard research and development centres are located in Bengaluru. Innovation is the buzzword in Karnataka for a long time and the state continues to improve in all fields--- from Artificial Intelligence to semiconductors to aerospace, he said. "Karnataka is at the forefront in the aerospace industry. We have got a policy in place," he said.

Bommai said the state has a good industrial, innovation, and ease of doing business policies and Bengaluru is home to the highest number of startups. "Karnataka is number one in the innovation index," he added.

Cooperation between the American Chambers of Commerce and Karnataka will be beneficial for both, he said, adding that the government will provide all cooperation for investors. Karnataka was first state in the country announce aerospace policy over a decade ago.