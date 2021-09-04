Man snatches police head constable's gold chain in Mysuru, onlookers catch him

By Express News Service

MYSURU: A miscreant, who snatched a gold chain of a police head constable, was caught by several youngsters and handed over to the police on Thursday night. The thief, who was on foot, targeted Iliyas, a head constable at the Vidyaranyapuram police station who was returning home, around 9.30 pm.

He snatched the chain and fled. A biker who saw the incident chased the chain-snatcher. But the thief ran into a park and hid himself. However, several youngsters entered the park, caught him with the gold chain and handed him over to the police.

It is said that the arrested is a habitual offender and Lashkar police have taken him into custody and are interrogating him. Meanwhile, the head constable has not registered a complaint so far which has been criticised by the people who caught the culprit.