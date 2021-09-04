STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Man snatches police head constable's gold chain in Mysuru, onlookers catch him

A miscreant, who snatched a gold chain of a police head constable, was caught by several youngsters and handed over to the police on Thursday night.

Published: 04th September 2021 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2021 04:38 AM   |  A+A-

Chain Snatching

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: A miscreant, who snatched a gold chain of a police head constable, was caught by several youngsters and handed over to the police on Thursday night. The thief, who was on foot, targeted Iliyas, a head constable at the Vidyaranyapuram police station who was returning home, around 9.30 pm.

He snatched the chain and fled. A biker who saw the incident chased the chain-snatcher. But the thief ran into a park and hid himself. However, several youngsters entered the park, caught him with the gold chain and handed him over to the police.

It is said that the arrested is a habitual offender and Lashkar police have taken him into custody and are interrogating him. Meanwhile, the head constable has not registered a complaint so far which has been criticised by the people who caught the culprit.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chain snatching Mysuru
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, push a vehicle during a training exercise, in Panjshir province, northeastern Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
'We will be successful': In Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley, anti-Taliban forces fight on
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp