Panel to suggest ways to make Road Transport Corporations profitable: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said an expert committee will be constituted soon to work out ways to make Road Transport Corporations (RTCs) financially self-reliant and profitable.

At a function organised by the KSRTC to felicitate 60 drivers who have put in accident-free service for 15 years, Bommai said he is aware of the difficulties faced by RTCs, but exuded confidence that the 'gloomy atmosphere' will change for the better. "While analysing the cause of difficulties in RTCs, the committee will suggest measures to make them profitable," he added.

The need of the hour is to build capacity by enhancing professionalism and result-oriented approach among officers and staff, he said. "During the COVID crisis, my predecessor BS Yediyurappa released Rs 2,300 crore. We have allocated Rs 108 crore. The government is always ready to support RTCs," he said.

Saluting the drivers, he said, "Our life is in your hands. We have immense faith in your professional capabilities and sincerity of purpose. I salute you for discharging your responsibilities under difficult and trying circumstances."

Despite sweeping changes in the mass transport system, buses continue to remain the most favourite mode of transport for the common man. "We have proposed to buy 90 electric buses," he said. He unveiled a stamp paper to mark 60 years of KSRTC. A souvenir was also released to mark 60 years of KSRTC Bus Stand. Digital Learning Service in collaboration with Infosys was also inaugurated.