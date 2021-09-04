Visvesvaraya Technological University engineering students can now get dual degrees

Express News Service

BENGALURU: This year's students at Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) will have an option to get two engineering degrees. However, for the second degree, they will have to put in two additional years at the college.

So, after a four-year BE course, if students choose to study for two more years, they can attain a degree in a relevant discipline of engineering -- for instance, BE in civil and environmental engineering. If they want the second degree in an unconnected branch of engineering, it will take them three years. For instance, civil and computer science engineering.

"This is because in relevant courses, many subjects are repeated. AICTE has mandated not to repeat those courses, hence, the second degree will take just two additional years," VTU Vice Chancellor Karisiddappa said, adding that the two-degree programme will be rolled out for students getting enrolled this year. Students will have to commit to the additional two or three years in their second or third year of BE.

Modalities are being worked out about the percentage of seats in order to start this setup. According to sources from University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE), affiliated to Bangalore University (BU), the college is looking at implementing the same this year.

"Approvals are still to be sought from the Board of studies and Academic Council. But the implementation is positive for students getting enrolled in first year in 2021-22," said the source, adding that one of the major challenges in engineering courses is the entry-exit option and to make sure that students are employed, even if they leave the college in the first year with a certificate.

Full-time vocational courses are being provided. As for the four-plus-two-year double degree in engineering course, students would be allowed multiple entry and exits during the first four years of the BE, but the additional two years would require continuity, the source added.

A month ago, the AICTE office had given the option of introducing the two-year and three-year addition to BE for a second degree, added the source. Approvals at both the institutes are under way, however, top officials are optimistic about starting the courses this year.