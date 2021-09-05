STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Central team to visit flood-hit districts of Karnataka for two days

An inter-ministerial Central team will visit the flood-affected areas in Karnataka over two days starting Sunday.

Published: 05th September 2021 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2021 04:00 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai during a meeting with members of the Inter-Ministerial Central team, in Bengaluru on Saturday

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai during a meeting with members of the Inter-Ministerial Central team, in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

The officials met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Bengaluru on Saturday, during which the latter explained to them the damage caused by floods, and suggested that the team recommends to the Centre to amend the NDRF guidelines and enhance the quantum of relief provided to the state.

Karnataka has been witnessing a series of natural disasters such as floods and landslides for four consecutive years and the state needs more funds to tide over the crisis, Bommai informed the team headed by Sushil Pal, a senior official in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Bommai said that the state is doing well in terms of rescue and relief operations, but needs more funds for crucial rehabilitation work. Karnataka has presented a report on the damage to crop and infrastructure. Damage to roads and electricity network is heavy and the state had invested heavily in these sectors over the last 15 years, Bommai said.

The seven-member team will be split into three groups and visit Belagavi, Bagalkot, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada and Haveri districts. The State Government has estimated a loss of Rs 5,690.52 crore owing to floods and landslides in five districts and sought relief of Rs 765.84 crore under the SDRF norms.

It has estimated crop loss on 1,94,656 hectares and horticulture crop loss on 10,076 hectares, apart from damage to 18,719 houses, 22,725 km of roads and 1,779 bridges, Revenue Minister R Ashoka said.

During their visit to the flood-hit areas, the officials will interact with affected people, local officials and also look into the details provided by the State Government. Meanwhile, the government is releasing Rs 38.65 crore to provide compensation towards crop loss to 45,586 people in 13 districts.

