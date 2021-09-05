STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai backs 100 per cent COVID vaccination in border villages

In a video-conference with officials and ministers in charge of the five districts, the CM took stock of the situation, including COVID-19 positivity and mortality rate.

Published: 05th September 2021 03:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2021 03:19 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday directed officials of Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Chamarajanagar, Udupi and Hassan districts to be more vigilant and take measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

In a video-conference with officials and ministers in charge of the five districts, the CM took stock of the situation, including COVID-19 positivity and mortality rate, number of people admitted in hospitals and the pace of the ongoing vaccination drive.

Bommai directed the officials to keep a close watch on the situation and increase testing and vaccination, especially in border areas and towns in Dakshina Kannada district. On Saturday, Dakshina Kannada district reported 162 fresh COVID-19 cases and Udupi 97 new cases.

After the number of COVID-19 cases in districts bordering Kerala and Maharashtra increased, the State Government imposed restrictions in those districts and also put in place additional containment measures in the state. Karnataka has made seven days of institutional quarantine mandatory for students and employees from Kerala and RT-PCR-negative report mandatory for all those coming from that state.

Bommai, who had earlier visited border districts to review the prevailing COVID-19 situation, said vaccination drive needs to be further intensified and it has to reach 100 per cent in all villages within 20 km distance from the state border.

Meeting on Ganesha Chaturthi today

The State Government is likely to decide on allowing public celebrations on Ganesha Chaturthi by following COVID-19 protocols. Revenue Minister R Ashoka said they have requested Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to relax restrictions for conducting Ganesha Chaturthi and he is hopeful that it will be done. The CM will take a final decision on Sunday, Ashoka said. 

Bommai had earlier stated that he will hold a meeting with experts and ministers to decide on the demand to ease restrictions for allowing public celebration of the festival by following all Covid-19 guidelines.

