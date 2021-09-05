STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Low intensity earthquake hits Karnataka's Bagalkot, Vijayapura

An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 occurred at Kolhapur district of neighbouring Maharashtra and low-magnitude tremors were felt in Vijayapura, officials said.

Published: 05th September 2021 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2021 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

People ran out of the houses soon after experiencing tremors in Vijayapura City at midnight on Sunday.

People ran out of the houses soon after experiencing tremors in Vijayapura City at midnight on Sunday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BAGALKOT/VIJAYAPURA: A low-intensity earthquake hit parts of Bagalkot and Vijayapura at midnight on Sunday, September 5. 

Officials of the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) said, “An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 occurred at Kolhapur district of Maharashtra, which shares border with Karnataka. With regard to Vijayapura district, low-magnitude tremors have been recorded at 11:47 pm.” 

People in many localities in Vijayapura City, Basavana Bagewadi, Tikota, Indi and Sindagi ran out of their houses as soon as they felt the earthquake between 11:30 pm and 12 am. Meanwhile, people in Jamkhandi taluka did not experienced any tremors. No damage to property or roads has yet been reported in any part of the region. 

“We were about to sleep when we experienced tremors. Without a second thought all the family members rushed out of the house. We experienced the tremors twice in the span of 30 minutes. We were panicked, however, it was mild earthquake,” said Shekaraj Patil, a resident of Kirthi Nagar. 

Speaking to reporters, DC P Sunil Kumar said, “The state disaster monitoring centre confirmed a low-intensity earthquake in the district. There is no need for people to panic. I have also sent the staff of district administration to the places where people experienced tremors. We are in contact with the officials of KSNDMC.” 

