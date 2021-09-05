STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Politics has become individual-centric: Former Karnataka Lokayukta Justice N Santhosh Hegde

Referring to how those accused in some cases are given a rousing welcome upon release from jail on bail, he said such people used to be boycotted in earlier days.

Published: 05th September 2021 03:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2021 03:34 AM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka Lokayukta Justice N Santhosh Hegde

Former Karnataka Lokayukta Justice N Santhosh Hegde (Photo| Wikimedia Commons)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Lokayukta Justice N Santhosh Hegde on Saturday noted that politics is very important in democracy, but it has become individual-centric today and politicians are dividing religions and preparing to divide the country on linguistic basis.

Speaking at the launch of VR1 (We Are One), an initiative led by former state Chief Secretary Dr A Ravindra, at BMS College of Law, he highlighted the "growth of greed" in the country by giving examples of scams, starting from the Jeep scandal to the 2G scam.

Justice Hegde said the country cannot see growth if public money is siphoned off and alleged that all three constitutional pillars are involved in it.

Referring to how those accused in some cases are given a rousing welcome upon release from jail on bail, he said such people used to be boycotted in earlier days. "Now, honesty has no place in society. You should change society in terms of peace and solidarity. You should lead your life by earning legitimately and be part of the change and respect and practice humanism," he advised students.

Recalling an incident when he was Karnataka Lokayukta, Justice Hegde said that he went to a hospital after receiving a complaint from the kin of an Air Force personnel from Hyderabad about postmortem not being conducted.

"The superintendent had called one of two doctors who were entrusted with the job of postmortem. He came and replied to me, 'What is the hurry? I want to treat living patients'. That will be the future. Do you want to step into the shoes of such a doctor? Understand, you must change society," he urged the students.

Former IAS officer Ravindra said the initiative was launched to promote social harmony among different religious, caste and linguistic groups.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lokayukta N Santhosh Hegde Politics
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, take part in a training exercise, in Panjshir province. (Photo | AP)
Resistance forces claim about 600 Taliban killed in Afghanistan's Panjshir
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp