'Will wait to take call on resuming Classes I to V', says Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday clarified that the state government has not considered reopening schools for Classes 1 to 5. "We will see how things work out for Classes 6, 7 and 8 and based on that we will take further decisions," Bommai told reporters.

According to officials, though schools have been allowed to restart offline classes from Monday, several schools have decided to wait. "Many schools have decided to start offline classes only after Ganesha Chaturthi," an official said.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar also clarified that parents need not panic and the decision for reopening lower classes will not be taken any time before the Ganesha Chaturthi. "A meeting with experts will be held after a few weeks of reopening Classes 6,7 and 8 and only then the decision will be taken," Sudhakar said.

Speaking about large-scale events and rallies linked to political parties taking place despite restrictions, Bommai said, "We are taking all these things seriously and will announce guidelines for these events again."

Several incidents of events or meetings by political parties, including the 'Jan Ashirwad Yatras' across the state, witnessed a large-scale gathering of people and violation of COVID protocols.