5,000 teachers to be recruited, announces Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Basavaraj Bommai appreciated the ‘Namma Shale, Nanna Koduge’ (My school, my contribution) app for helping donors contribute to the development of government schools.

Published: 06th September 2021 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2021 04:06 AM   |  A+A-

Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that the State Government will recruit 5,000 teachers this academic year to fill vacancies in government schools. He was speaking at a function organised on the occasion of Teachers’ Day here on Sunday. 

He appreciated the ‘Namma Shale, Nanna Koduge’ (My school, my contribution) app for helping donors contribute to the development of government schools. Speaking on the National Education Policy-2020, Bommai said, “NEP is a student-centric policy. We need to get used to this revolutionary policy which will require schools, teachers, and the government to prepare for it.”

Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh lauded teachers for being frontline workers during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. He said 31 teachers have lost their lives to the novel Coronavirus while on duty in the state.

“Teachers helped conduct the SSLC examination even during the pandemic keeping in mind the future of students. It was not an easy feat as 8,75,000 candidates appeared in the examination. I congratulate the teachers for this task,” Nagesh said, adding that some districts have no teachers in government schools, which the CM has promised to address.

MLC Rizwan Arshad pointed out that several government schools lacked basic infrastructure, and many did not have a school-like environment.  “This needs to change. There are some schools which are more than a century old which have not been renovated owing to lack of funds... this must be looked into. We need to discuss NEP in the Assembly by taking the opinion of all leaders,” Arshad added. 

