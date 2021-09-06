STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Belagavi civic polls: BJP wins clear majority in MES citadel, Congress bags just nine seats

The pro-Maharashtra MES which wielded power for several decades in the corporation suffered humiliation winning a mere three seats

Published: 06th September 2021 05:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2021 05:25 PM   |  A+A-

elections

The large Marathi population which rallied behind the MES by default in all previous elections to the Belagavi corporation appears to have dumped it this time round (Representational image | PTI)

By Naushad Bijapur
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The BJP has achieved a clear majority in the 58-member Belagavi City Corporation, winning 36 seats. The pro-Maharashtra MES which wielded power for several decades in the corporation suffered humiliation winning a mere three seats.

The Congress party's plans to gain a majority by roping in the MES and Independent candidates failed miserably as it eventually accounted for just nine seats, with Independents also winning the same number of seats. The AIMIM sprang a surprise winning one of the six seats it contested.

Ever since the corporation came into existence three decades ago, a majority of corporators were divided into Kannada and Marathi groups and the latter supported by the MES would come to power most of the time. This year, for the first time, major political parties fielded their candidates in the elections to the corporation.

The large Marathi population which rallied behind the MES by default in all previous elections to the Belagavi corporation appears to have dumped it this time round and voted generously for the BJP.

The Kannada-Marathi language politics which hitherto was deep-rooted in the corporation has finally ended, thanks to the entry of political parties in this much-hyped election.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Belagavi Belagavi corporation MES BJP
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
Recovered Covid patients should not skip second jab: Study
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging. (Photo | AP)
80% Covid immunity lost in 6 months in some after Pfizer shot: US study 
Image of a Nipah isolation ward used for representational purpose. (Photo | Express)
Nipah victim's mother, 5 others develop symptoms of virus in Kerala
A teacher inspects the book of a student at Musheerabad High School, in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan)
Not enough homework before reopening schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghanistan: Arms dealers flourish with new stocks of US-left weapons in Taliban heartland
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp