STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Covid-19: College managements fear burden of quarantine

Health officials worried about laxity and attitude towards rise in Covid-19 cases 

Published: 06th September 2021 03:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2021 03:40 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker administers Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary at a health centre in Bengaluru.

A health worker administers Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary at a health centre in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the number of clusters of those coming from Kerala to Karnataka and testing positive is on the rise, the worry among managements and health officials, is also soaring. While the managements of educational and professional institutions fear institutional quarantine (IQ), health checks, payments and responsibilities associated with it, health officials are worried about the laxity and attitude, which is leading to the rise in Covid-19 cases and the formation of clusters in the state.

“Cases are not just rising in Dakshina Kannada and Kolar, but have also started to rise in Bengaluru, and the first in line is the Christian College of Nursing in Mahadevapura. We learnt about it because students started showing symptoms and some of their contacts were staying in other places who told neighbours and the word spread. But there are many other colleges and institutions who have not shared the data as yet, despite government orders,” said a senior BBMP official not wanting to be named. 

Health department officials who have expressed their concerns said that, those who come from Kerala do not want to go in for institutional quarantine and “assert that they have a negative report”.  “The managements tell us that they believe the reports their students and employees are carrying, but if the government does not believe it and are insisting on IQ, then the government should make all arrangements for it and not put the onus on the managements. They want to shun this task under the guise of an additional test and expenditure,” said a health department official.

The BBMP and the health department has identified and listed out hotel rooms for those coming from Kerala, to undergo IQ. If need be, some are also being sent to Covid-19 care centres.  “Managements do not understand that even if they carry negative test reports, the virus can start acting after five to seven days. IQ and an additional test is no harm. This exercise also ensures that the virus does not spread and cases do not rise,” said another BBMP official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid 19 in Karnataka Covid 19 Covid 19 Pandemic
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
Recovered Covid patients should not skip second jab: Study
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging. (Photo | AP)
80% Covid immunity lost in 6 months in some after Pfizer shot: US study 
Image of a Nipah isolation ward used for representational purpose. (Photo | Express)
Nipah victim's mother, 5 others develop symptoms of virus in Kerala
A teacher inspects the book of a student at Musheerabad High School, in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan)
Not enough homework before reopening schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghanistan: Arms dealers flourish with new stocks of US-left weapons in Taliban heartland
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp