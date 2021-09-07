STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bommai asks Centre to expedite Bengaluru suburban rail project, create Gulbarga division

Published: 07th September 2021 09:35 PM

Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | Special arrangement)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday met Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and requested him to expedite the Bengaluru Sub-Urban Rail project and set up a Gulbarga division.

Emerging from the meeting, Bommai said, "Several issues were discussed with the minister. The railway works that have already been implemented were discussed. Specially demanded the creation of a Gurbarga division." He said setting up of a division in a less developed area will encourage railway and economic activity in that region.

In case of Bengaluru Suburban Rail project, the chief minister said administrative approval has been given, but concession agreement between Karnataka and the Ministry of Railways is still to be signed.

"I requested the minister to finalise the agreement," he added. Bommai said he also discussed about the Hubbali-Ankola new railway line project which is struck in the high court as it has been challenged by green activists.

"Even though the state has made a fresh DPR (detailed project report) as per green rules, this has been challenged. The stay (obtained by environmental activists) should be vacated so that work can commence," he said.

This line is crucial to connect central and north Karnataka to the west coast. The proposed line will connect Konkan railway near Ankola and provide the much-needed link between coastal, central and north Karnataka, he said.

In a representation made to the Union minister, Bommai said the state government is planning to develop a major port in Karwar under public-private partnership model.

"Private investors who are showing keen interest in port development are demanded for execution of Hubbali-Ankola railway line as it is the basic requirement for port ot be economically viable," he said.

JSW Steel Ltd has come forward to even share the cost of this project with Railways, he added.

